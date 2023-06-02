Politics
EFCC quizzes ex-women affairs minister, Pauline Tallen, for alleged diversion of N2bn
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday quizzed the former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, for alleged misappropriation of N2 billion, TheCable reports.
A source in the EFCC told the newspaper the Plateau State-born former minister was grilled by the commission’s operatives at its zonal command in Abuja in connection with funds from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project (AFLPM) initiated by former first lady, Maryam Abacha.
Tallen was appointed in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari after turning down an ambassadorial nomination in 2015 on the grounds that she was not consulted before the announcement of the appointment.
READ ALSO: Ex-Gov Fayemi denies being grilled by EFCC over alleged N4bn fraud
She also served as minister of state for science and technology under former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 and deputy governor of Plateau State In 2007.
The EFCC had in the dying days of the Buhari administration vowed to go after corrupt officials that served in the government.
The commission on May 10 arrested the former minister of power, Sale Mamman, over alleged N22 billion fraud.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...