EFCC quizzes ex-women affairs minister, Pauline Tallen, for alleged diversion of N2bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday quizzed the former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, for alleged misappropriation of N2 billion, TheCable reports.

A source in the EFCC told the newspaper the Plateau State-born former minister was grilled by the commission’s operatives at its zonal command in Abuja in connection with funds from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project (AFLPM) initiated by former first lady, Maryam Abacha.

Tallen was appointed in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari after turning down an ambassadorial nomination in 2015 on the grounds that she was not consulted before the announcement of the appointment.

She also served as minister of state for science and technology under former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 and deputy governor of Plateau State In 2007.

The EFCC had in the dying days of the Buhari administration vowed to go after corrupt officials that served in the government.

The commission on May 10 arrested the former minister of power, Sale Mamman, over alleged N22 billion fraud.

