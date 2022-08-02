EFCC quizzes four Nigerians, Venezuelan for alleged oil theft

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the investigation of a Venezuelan and four Nigerians arrested by the Nigerian Navy for alleged illegal oil bunkering.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, the commission said the suspects were arrested onboard a vessel, MV Edidiong AJ, loaded with unspecified quantity of petroleum products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The suspects, according to the statement, were handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and possible prosecution on Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

