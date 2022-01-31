EFCC quizzes Medview Airline’s chief, Bankole, for alleged diversion of hajj funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday quizzed the Chief Executive Officer of Medview Airline, Muneer Bankole, for alleged diversion of hajj funds.

Bankole arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday morning and was immediately whisked to an interrogation room by the commission’s operatives.

The anti-graft agency accused the Medview Airline chief of diverting $900,000 received from the National Hajj Commission for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development.

He, however, refused to speak further on the matter.

