EFCC quizzes suspected ‘Yahoo’ school operators, students

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) commenced investigation of 30 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in a Yahoo training School (a.k.a Hustle Kingdom, HK) in Benin City.

The suspects, arrested by officers of 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army at their hideout in Benin City, were on Monday April 28, 2025 handed over to the EFCC for further investigation.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests socialite E-Money over alleged money laundering, currency abuse

Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of rhe commission disclosed that at the time of arrest, the Yahoo School had full trappings of a conventional computer school with desktop computers, work stations and other computer accessories. There was also a compartment stocked with various fetish items.

He said items recovered from the suspects included a Toyota Corolla car, phones, laptops and Mpeg Audio-layer 3, MP3.

He further disclosed that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now