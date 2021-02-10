Metro
EFCC raids Yahoo Boys hideout in Osun, Ogun; arrests 39 suspects
The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, arrested 39 internet fraud suspects, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’.
According to a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of the commission on Wednesday, ten of the suspects were arrested at Ilesha, Osun State, while Twenty-nine others were arrested in different locations at Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.
Those arrested at Ilesha were: Oyesoji Tosin, Olaniyi Emmanuel, Samson Ojo, Sodiq Sunkanmi, Kolawole Abiodun, Oluwole Gbenga, Olajuyigbe Olamide, Oyebanji Olabisi Temitope, Ayoola Oluwafemi, and Oluwatobiloba Gbadamosi .
The suspects arrested at Ago-Iwoye include Emmanuel Lawal, Kareem Olamide, Adekunle Kehinde Salawu, Bella Tijesu, Aderibigbe Adedoyin, Anifowose Hammed, Lateef Adetayo, Busari Oluwatobi, Tobi Adeyemi, Gabriel Obisesan, Oluwole Olasunkanmi and Odetola Samson.
Others are Farouq Dosu, Ayilara Akindeji, Ademola Adedare, Ishola Adeleke, Alex Olasunmade, Idowu Abolaji, Okegbenro Idris, Akinlolu Akintunde, Oshoboke Shashaeniyan, Adeyemi Opeyemi, Oluwatoyin Olutekunbi, Albert Charles, Olawuyi Olanrewaju, Tunde Adekoya, Gbolahan Olalekan, Alade Oluwasegun and Ajanaku Qudus.
He stated that the suspects were arrested after series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.
Items recovered from them include seven cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and several documents containing false presences.
They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, Uwujaren said.
Sunday Igboho appoints spokesman, to no longer grant interviews
Sunday Adeyemo, a self-acclaimed Yoruba rights activist, better known as Sunday Igboho, has appointed a spokesperson.
The yoruba ‘warlord’ says he will no longer grant interviews as he noticed some fake news about him has been gaining popularity.
In a short viral video, Igboho introduced one Olayomi Koiki whom he said would henceforth speak on his behalf.
Igboho said: “I have been seeing fake news flying here and there, some said I’m not scared of civil war, any news that you see henceforth that is not from Koiki don’t believe it.
“Anything Koiki says about me is true because we sleep and wake up together every day.”
Igboho also denied calling for civil war in an interview he granted.
He said: “This fight is not about civil war, it is about the killer herdsmen who are killing our people.”
Osun police moves to sensitise residents on COVID-19 safety guidelines
The Osun State Police Command has revealed that it will soon begin to sensitise resident of the state on COVID-19 safety protocols in compliance with the directives of the Osun government.
This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Osogbo by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who informed that all necessary mechanism has been put in place to sensitise members of the public to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols.
Opatola also added that the COVID-19 sensitisation exercise which would take-off this month would be in two phases and the first phase will commence from Thursday, Feb. 11 till the end of February
The police spokesperson also informed that during the first phase, there would be no arrest of persons who flout the COVID-19 protocols but afterwards, there would be a review of the level of compliance among residents to stem the further spread of the virus.
Opatola said; “The aim of the sensitisation exercise is to educate the public on the need to use their facemasks to contain the spread of the pandemic.
“The monitoring team will be stationed at strategic places/junctions such as the market places, motor parks, schools, hospitals, and other public places.
“Also, the monitoring team will be stationed at Mosques on Friday and Churches on Sundays.” she added.
Gunmen kill three people at town hall meeting in Anambra
Unknown gunmen killed three persons in a community town hall meeting on Wednesday in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The victims who were shot at close range were attending an inauguration of the community’s tax committee.
The deceased are Izuchukwu Idemili, 32, Chidi Oforma, 31, both from Nkpor and Bongo Muoghalu, 45, from Umouji, the police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed said.
Mr Haruna said, “Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO CSP Ekuri Remigius visited the scene and rushed three victims who sustained gunshot injuries to Crown Hospital along Nkpor-Umuoji road for medical attention where all the three victims were certified dead by the medical doctor.”
He added that two expended ammunition were recovered at the scene and an investigation has commenced to arrest the culprits.
According to a witness, the slain men were targeted.
“What happened here this afternoon took everybody by surprise and as you can see everybody is in fear. The assassins planned this operation very well that they killed all their targets,” a witness said.
“Their corpses are still lying there and nobody is ready to (go) near the scene, even the police have not come,” he added.
