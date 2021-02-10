EFCC raids Yahoo Boys hideout in Osun, Ogun; arrests 39 suspects

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, arrested 39 internet fraud suspects, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’.

According to a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of the commission on Wednesday, ten of the suspects were arrested at Ilesha, Osun State, while Twenty-nine others were arrested in different locations at Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

Those arrested at Ilesha were: Oyesoji Tosin, Olaniyi Emmanuel, Samson Ojo, Sodiq Sunkanmi, Kolawole Abiodun, Oluwole Gbenga, Olajuyigbe Olamide, Oyebanji Olabisi Temitope, Ayoola Oluwafemi, and Oluwatobiloba Gbadamosi .

The suspects arrested at Ago-Iwoye include Emmanuel Lawal, Kareem Olamide, Adekunle Kehinde Salawu, Bella Tijesu, Aderibigbe Adedoyin, Anifowose Hammed, Lateef Adetayo, Busari Oluwatobi, Tobi Adeyemi, Gabriel Obisesan, Oluwole Olasunkanmi and Odetola Samson.

Others are Farouq Dosu, Ayilara Akindeji, Ademola Adedare, Ishola Adeleke, Alex Olasunmade, Idowu Abolaji, Okegbenro Idris, Akinlolu Akintunde, Oshoboke Shashaeniyan, Adeyemi Opeyemi, Oluwatoyin Olutekunbi, Albert Charles, Olawuyi Olanrewaju, Tunde Adekoya, Gbolahan Olalekan, Alade Oluwasegun and Ajanaku Qudus.

He stated that the suspects were arrested after series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include seven cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and several documents containing false presences.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, Uwujaren said.