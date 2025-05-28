EFCC raises alarm over insider-backed cyberattacks on Nigerian banks

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has revealed that several Nigerian banks have come under coordinated cyberattacks, with rogue bank staff playing a key role in granting access to local and international hackers.

In an interview with TVC News on Tuesday, Olukoyede disclosed that the EFCC had arrested multiple bank employees who allegedly collaborated with hackers based in regions such as Eastern Europe and the United States. These insider accomplices reportedly gave unauthorized access to hackers who then remotely hijacked banking platforms and moved billions of naira within moments.

“These cyberattacks are not just random. They are highly sophisticated and coordinated, with insider assistance being a major vulnerability,” Olukoyede said. “Once access is granted, external actors take control of the bank systems and siphon funds almost instantly.”

According to him, six banks have already been targeted in this ongoing wave of cyber fraud. The EFCC has managed to recover large sums in three operations, reclaiming N9.7 billion, N6.7 billion, and N3.7 billion, respectively.

Olukoyede emphasized that some of the arrested suspects are cooperating with investigators, aiding in efforts to track down accomplices still at large. He urged bank executives across the country to urgently strengthen internal security protocols and conduct thorough audits to detect and prevent insider threats.

“We are handling public communication with care to avoid panic, but I can assure Nigerians that we are actively addressing this crisis,” he said.

In addition to tackling cybercrime, the EFCC chairman also shed light on ongoing investigations into cryptocurrency-related scams. He specifically mentioned the notorious CBEX Ponzi scheme, which he described as a complex fraud involving foreign masterminds who leverage the credibility of unsuspecting Nigerians to lure victims.

According to Olukoyede, funds from the scheme were funneled through an intricate web of crypto wallets, some of which ended up in Eastern Europe and Cambodia. While several of these wallets have been frozen, investigations remain active.

Turning to public misconduct, Olukoyede also addressed a viral video showing former militant leader and Niger Delta figure, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, dancing as N1,000 notes were sprayed lavishly at a social event. Amid widespread outrage, the EFCC chairman confirmed that Tompolo had been invited for questioning.

“No one is above the law,” Olukoyede stated firmly. “We are taking a measured approach pending forensic analysis, just as we’ve done in past cases involving naira abuse.”

