EFCC raises the alarm over fake Bawa accounts on Twitter | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned the general public on the existence of fake Twitter Accounts supposedly belonging to the new executive chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

According to the commission, the official Twitter handle remains @officialefcc.

This warning was contained in a statement issued by the commission on Saturday, February 27, via its verified Twitter handle and signed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity.

The EFCC stated that “three of the fake accounts created in the last few days:

@AbdurasheedBawa, @AbdulrBawa and@AbdulrashidBaw1; have been attracting followers in droves, believing they were dealing with the EFCC boss.

“At least, more than 500 unsuspecting Nigerians have been hoodwinked by the promoters of these fake platforms.

“The Commission wishes to state that these Twitter Accounts do not belong to Mr. Bawa, and should be disregarded.

“The EFCC equally wishes to remind members of the public that unauthorised use of the name and image of someone else, is identity theft, a criminal offence.

“The Commission will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on any erring individual or group,” the statement read.

