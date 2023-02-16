EFCC re-arraigns 4 men for alleged possession of forged dollars

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday re-arraigned four men at the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, for alleged possession of forged United States dollars.

The defendants were – Mark Obisean, Olumide Mcintouch, Bolaji Bakare and Goodluck Bazunu.

They were re-arraigned on an amended 11-count charge bordering on the purchase of forged bank notes and conspiracy to purchase forged bank notes.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their plea, the EFCC counsel, Mr. Nwandu Ukoha, urged the court to pick a trial date.

However, the counsel to the first defendant, Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), informed the court of the bail application filed on behalf of his client.

Ayorinde argued that his client did not constitute a flight risk.

Justice Ismail Ijelu granted the first defendant bail in the sum of N20 million with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that other defendants who had no formal applications before the court be remanded in a correctional facility pending the filing and hearing of their bail application.

The judge adjourned the case till April 3 for trial.

The prosecution had earlier told the court that the defendants with one Josiah Ntekume who is still large sometime in 2018 in Lagos were caught with forged US dollar Travellers’ Cheque number GA908-981-564.

The offence, according to the prosecution, contravened Sections 370 and 410 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The defendants were earlier arraigned before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, in February 2022, but the trial was not concluded before the retirement of the judge in November.

