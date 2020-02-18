EFCC re-arraigns 6 public officers over alleged N64.6bn pension fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned six public officials over their alleged involvement in police pension scam to the tune of N64. 6 billion at the FCT High Court, Maitama .

Those re-arraigned by the EFCC were Atiku Abubakar Kigo, Ahmed Inuwa Wada, Mrs. Veronica Ulonma Onyegbulam, Sani Habila Zira, Mrs. Uzoma Cryril Attang and Christian Madubuke.

The Commission alleged that the defendants conspired between January 2008 and June 2011 to commit criminal breach of trust by public officers by misappropriating N20. 1billion.

The defendants were first arraigned before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf on a 20-count charge of conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in 2013.

They were later arraigned alongside Esau Dangabar, who died on July 24, 2019 during the hearing on the matter.

READ ALSO: Why Buhari still retain military chiefs – Presidency

Following Dangabar’s death, EFCC on October 17, filed a motion for amendment of charge with a view to removing the name of the first defendant from the charge.

The Commission told the court that the amendment of charge was in pursuant to Section 216 and 218 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Join the conversation

Opinions