EFCC re-arraigns Adoke over Malabu scam

A former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Ibrahim Adoke, was on Tuesday re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering.

He was re-arraigned on an amended 14 count charge alongside a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar.

It would be recalled that the EFCC had arraigned them on a seven count charge on February 10 with Adoke having six while Abubakar had one charge against him. However, in the amended charges, both Adoke and Abubakar now have seven-count charge each.

The duo are also standing trial alongside others at the FCT High Court in Gwagwalada in Abuja, in respect of the Malabu oil transaction.

According to the anti-graft agency, the duo in 2013, made payments (in naira and dollar), into the former AGF’s accounts, in violation of various provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The charges reads in part: ”That you Aliyu Abubakar, sometime in September 2013, in Abuja, within the junsdiction of this Honourable COurt, accepted a cash payment or the sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two million United States Dollars) from Farsman Holdings Limited, through Abdulhakeem Uthman Mustapha, and you thereby committed an oftence contrary to the combined effect of section 16 (1) (d) and of section 1(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.

“That you Mohammed Bello Adoke, sometime in August 2013, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, accepted a cash payment of a sum of United States Dollars, equivalent to N300,000,000.00 (Three hundred million Naira), from Aliyu Abubakar, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to the combined effect of section 16 (1) (d) and of section 1(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.”

They both pleaded not guilty to the 14-count charge when read to them.

The court adopted the bail condition granted to the duo on February 10, in the sum of N50m with one surety in like sum, while also adjourning to August 11, 12 and 13 for trial.

