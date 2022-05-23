Politics
EFCC re-arraigns ex-finance minister, Yuguda, Dasuki, 3 others for alleged N23bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned a former Minister of Finance, Bashir Yaguda and four others for alleged misappropriation of N23.3 billion at Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama.
Other defendants are former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, ex-Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir, and their company, Dalhatu Investment Limited.
The quintet were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 25- count charge of misappropriation and receiving of fraudulent proceeds.
The defendants were first arraigned in 2015 before Justice Peter Affen who has been promoted as judge of the Court of Appeal.
They were later re-arraigned before Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf and now Justice Yusuf Halilu.
The EFCC accused the defendants of diverting money from the office of the NSA between 2013 and 2015 to finance election campaigns.
They however pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.
The defendants are to enjoy the bail condition granted them by Justice Affen.
Justice Halilu adjourned the matter until June 30 for commencement of trial.
