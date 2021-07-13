Politics
EFCC re-arraigns ex-gov Yero, others over Diezani’s N700m ‘bribe’
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned a former governor of Kaduna State, Muktar Ramalan Yero before Justice M.G Umar of the Federal High Court, Kaduna on an eight count amended charge of money laundering.
Yero is being prosecuted by the EFCC alongside Nuhu Somo Wya (a former Minister), Ishaq Hamsa (former Secretary to Kaduna State Government) and Abubakar Gaiya Haruna (former Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the state) for their alleged involvement in the sharing of N700 million said to have been provided by former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke to allegedly influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.
Their re-arraignment today followed the transfer of the former trial judge, Justice Zainab B. Abubakar to another division of the Federal High Court.
When the case was mentioned, the prosecuting counsel, Nasiru Salele told the Court that the case was for re-arraignment of the defendants and urged the court to ask them to take their pleas.
The defence counsel did not object.
READ ALSO: EFCC tenders evidence against ex-Kaduna Gov, Yero, in alleged N700m fraud case
The eight count charges were read to the defendants and they all pleaded ‘not guilty’.
In view of their pleas, the prosecuting counsel asked the court to fix a date for trial.
But the defence counsel drew the attention of the court to the previous bail granted the defendants, asking that the status quo be sustained which the prosecution counsel did not oppose.
The court consequently adopted the bail earlier granted the defendants and adjourned till October 13, 2021 for commencement of trial.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....