News
EFCC re-arraigns ex-PDP chairman’s son for alleged subsidy fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday re-arraigned one Mamman Ali, son of a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Ali, at the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for an alleged N2.2 billion oil subsidy fraud.
Ali was arraigned alongside one Christian Taylor and Nasaman Oil Services Limited on an amended 49-count charge of fraud.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The defendants were initially arraigned before Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja.
However, Justice Onigbanjo withdrew from the case on health grounds and it was re-assigned to Justice Mojisola Dada.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday night.
READ ALSO: Nigerian businessman wanted by EFCC over alleged N1bn subsidy fraud jailed in US
He said: “Following their pleas on Friday, the prosecution counsel, S.K. Atteh, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution to call its witnesses and tender necessary documents to prove the case against them.
“The defence counsel, Kolade Obafemi, however, applied to the court to allow the defendants to continue to enjoy the bail already granted to them by Justice Onigbanjo.
“The defence counsel could not immediately present the bail papers to the court, though he furnished the court with the earlier court rulings of Justice Onigbanjo with regard to the bail applications.
“But Justice Dada insisted on seeing the bail papers. In this instance, she ordered that the defendants be remanded at the EFCC custody till the bail papers are presented to the court and a formal application filed.
“She adjourned the case till May 29 to 31, 2023 for trial.”
Investigations
