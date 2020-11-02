EFCC re-arraigns Suswam, ex-commissioner for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, and his former Commissioner for Finance, Omodachi Okolobia, for alleged money laundering.

The EFCC re-arraigned the duo on amended charges for allegedly laundering N3.1bn belonging to the state government.

The charges were increased from nine to 11 by the commission.

The defendants allegedly committed the offences between December 2014 and January 2015.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the amended 11 charges on Monday.

The prosecuting counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, told the court that the prosecution had following the advice of the court’s central registry withdrawn the exhibits already tendered before Justice Okon Abang.

