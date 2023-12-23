EFCC re-arrests convicted Italian for contempt of court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested an Italian, Floriana De-Stefani, for failing to obey a court order following her conviction for forgery.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Advocacy, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

He said Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on October 7, 2022, found De-Stefani guilty of using false documents and counterfeit seals to confer on herself ownership of a property in the state.

He said the property located at 14 A&B Warring Road (formerly Bayo Kuku Road), Ikoyi, Lagos, belonged to a company, Waterside Properties Limited, an offence contrary to Section 366 of the state’s Criminal Law.

The EFCC spokesman revealed that Justice Dada sentenced the convict to three years in prison and ordered the release of the property to Waterside Properties Limited within three weeks.

Oyewale said: “De-Stefani was, however, re-arrested on December 19, 2023, for refusing to vacate the property ordered for release to the company by the court.

“Following her arrest on Tuesday, she was also issued a notice by the commission to vacate the property within seven days or risk legal actions.

“De-Stefani, alongside Stella Ndubusi Ogboju, was first arraigned on March 30, 2019, on a five-count charge of forgery and stealing of a property belonging to a company, Waterside Properties Limited.

“The charges were later amended by the prosecution counsel, Ahmed Yerima, to a six-count charge.”

