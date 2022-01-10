News
EFCC re-arrests socialite, Mompha, for alleged money laundering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arrested an Instagram celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha aka Mompha, for alleged money laundering.
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) arrested the socialite at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on October 18, 2019, after he was placed on a watchlist by the commission.
He was later arraigned on an amended 22-count charge of cyber fraud and money laundering alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.
READ ALSO: Suspected internet fraudster, Mompha, demands N5m from EFCC
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the suspect was arrested in Lagos.
The statement read: “The account of one of his companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, a Bureau de Change company, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc, was allegedly used to launder funds derived from unlawful activities.
“Investigation has revealed a fraudulent transfer slip of $92, 412, 75 found in the suspect’s iPhone 8 device. He will soon be charged to court.”
