Connect with us

News

EFCC re-arrests socialite, Mompha, for alleged money laundering

Published

18 mins ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arrested an Instagram celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha aka Mompha, for alleged money laundering.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) arrested the socialite at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on October 18, 2019, after he was placed on a watchlist by the commission.

He was later arraigned on an amended 22-count charge of cyber fraud and money laundering alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

READ ALSO: Suspected internet fraudster, Mompha, demands N5m from EFCC

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the suspect was arrested in Lagos.

The statement read: “The account of one of his companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, a Bureau de Change company, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc, was allegedly used to launder funds derived from unlawful activities.

“Investigation has revealed a fraudulent transfer slip of $92, 412, 75 found in the suspect’s iPhone 8 device. He will soon be charged to court.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four + fourteen =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...