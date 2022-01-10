News
EFCC recovered N152bn, $386m in 2021 – Report
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered a total sum of N152 billion and $386 million in 2021.
The commission disclosed this in a report published on its verified Facebook page on Monday.
EFCC, according to the report, recovered several digital currencies including 5, 36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum during the period.
The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who spoke on the development, said the funds were recovered for different tiers of governments, corporate organizations, and individuals (victims of frauds).
The anti-graft czar had sometime last year assured Nigerians on the commission’s readiness to recover funds stolen by corrupt public officials in the country.
READ ALSO: EFCC recovered N6bn, 30 estates in three months – Bawa
The statement read: “The commission recovered an aggregate sum of N152, 088,698,751.64, (One Hundred and Fifty-two Billion, Eighty-eight Million, Six Hundred and Ninety-eight Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty-one Naira, Sixty-four Kobo), $386,220,202.84 (Three Hundred and Eighty-six Million, Two Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Two Hundred and Two Dollars, Eighty-four Cent) between January and December 2021.
“£1,182,519.75 (One Million, One Hundred and Eighty-two Thousand, Five Hundred and Nineteen Pounds, €156,246.76 (One Hundred and Fifty-six Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty-six Euro), 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal, 1,900.00 South African Rand, and 1, 400.00 Canadian Dollar were also recovered between January and December 2021.”
