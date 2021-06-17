EFCC recovered N6bn, 30 estates in three months – Bawa

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, said on Thursday the commission recovered over N6 billion, 30 real estates, and 32 automobiles in the country within three months.

Bawa, who disclosed this at the weekly media briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team in Abuja, said the recoveries were made between March and this month.

He said: “From the time I took over, we have recovered over N6 billion, over $161 million, over £13,000, €1,730, 200 Canadian dollars, CFA 373,000 and ¥8,430.

“We have also recovered 30 real estates, one carpet, 13 electronics, one farmland, one factory, two motorcycles, one filling station, and about 32 automobiles.”

He, however, added that not all recoveries made by the commission go into the Federal Government’s coffers.

Bawa added: “Let me use this opportunity to clarify issues. There are a number of recoveries that the EFCC has made over the years but not all recoveries made belong to the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: EFCC boss, Bawa, explains why his predecessors were ‘disgraced’ out of office

“We have made recoveries for victims of criminals and they can be individuals, local governments, state governments, the federal government, and corporate entities whether in Nigeria or outside Nigeria.

“There are also indirect recoveries. Just a couple of weeks back, we recovered $100 million for the Nigeria Ports Authority but the monies were paid into the account of NPA but through our efforts. I’m not going to record that we have recovered such an amount for NPA? Are you going to see it in the EFCC recovered account with the CBN? No.

“There are recoveries that are made directly into the EFCC account. It is through systems and processes, there is the Department of Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Management in EFCC responsible for collating all the data regarding recovered assets, assets on interest forfeiture, and assets on final forfeiture as well as their location and of course their management.”

Join the conversation

Opinions