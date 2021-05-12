EFCC recovers $153m, 80 assets from ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has confirmed the recovery of $153m and 80 assets from former Pertoleum Resources Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Bawa, who made this known during an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Tuesday, added that plans are in the pipeline to repatriate Allison- Madueke from her base in the United Kingdom where she has been since 2014, to Nigeria to face trial.

According to Bawa, the trial of all those involved in the $115 million poll bribery scandal has not been abandoned, just that the anti-graft agency was awaiting the repatriation of the former Minister to the country for the case to resume.

“There are several cases surrounding the former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke. As you may have read, I was part of that investigation, and we have done quite a lot.

“In one of the cases, we recovered $153 million; we have secured the final forfeiture of over 80 properties in Nigeria valued at about $80 million.

“We have done quite a bit on that. The other cases as it relates to the $115 million INEC bribery as the media has sensationalised it, is also ongoing across the federation.

“We are looking forward to the time when we will, maybe, have her in the country, and of course, review things and see what will happen going forward. The case has certainly not been abandoned.”

