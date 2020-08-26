EFCC recovers additional N130m from suspected treasury looters in Kwara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered an additional N130 million from suspected treasury looters in Kwara State.

The new Zonal Head of the EFCC in Ilorin, Oseni Kazeem Oluwasina, disclosed this when he visited Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman at the Government House in Ilorin on Wednesday.

He said:” It’s my pleasure to pay the governor a courtesy visit. We felt obliged to pay him a courtesy visit and identify with his good governance. It is when there is good governance that the populace will enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“Let me used this occasion to announce to the governor the additional recovery of N130million million from treasury looters for the state government.

“We are here to deter people from committing economic and financial crimes in the society. We all know that crime is inevitable in our society but the EFCC is here to fish out the criminal elements and deal with them according to the provisions of the law.

“The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Umar Muhammed, has directed that we must act in accordance with the provisions of the law and that is not negotiable. We will continue to operate within the provisions of the law.

“We appreciate your supports so far and we also want more supports from the state government and the entire people. We want the people to come out and give us information that will assist the commission to know the criminal elements in society.”

The governor reiterated his total support for the commission in its fight against graft.

