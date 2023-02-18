EFCC recovers another N900m for NHIS

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered an additional N900 million for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the fund was part of money fraudulently withheld by banks since 2015.

The money, according to him, was released to NHIS on February 8.

He said the commission released N1.5 billion recovered from the banks to the NHIS on February 10, 2022

The EFCC released another N1.4 billion to the scheme on August 5 same year.

