EFCC recovers N1.66tr for AMCON

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N1.667 trillion for the Asset Management Corporation (AMCON) between 2017 and July this year.

The agency disclosed this in a letter presented to the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots during an investigative hearing on Tuesday in Abuja.

The letter was signed by the AMCON Managing Director, Ahmed Lawan Kuru, and Group Head of Enforcement, Joshua Ikioda.

The agency revealed that the amount represented loan recovered from debtors and credited to its account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for settlement of bond obligations.

AMCON revealed that it received N1, 178,764, 500 as remittances for nine debtors in 2017.

For 2019, the agency received N356, 318, 105.08 on September 21, 2020, for seven debtors.

