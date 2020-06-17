EFCC recovers N400m stolen funds in Sokoto

The Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) zonal Office in Sokoto has recovered about N400 million stolen funds.

The head of the office, Mr Abdulahi Lawal, made it known that the commission in its operation between January and June 16, 2020, recovered the sum of N400 million in Sokoto.

According to him, the commission has secured seven convictions during the period under view and has received about 100 petitions bordering on advanced fee fraud, money Laundry and land matters.

“Some leaders of Sokoto traders association were equally interrogated over alleged diversion of N1 billion facility granted by the state Government,” he said.

