EFCC recovers over N30bn from suspended Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa on Thursday, confirmed that the agency had recovered over N30 billion from the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris.

Bawa who made the disclosure at a press conference organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said the recovered money was part of the proceeds of fraud linked to Idris.

The anti-graft agency had, in May, swooped on the AGF following allegations of fraud activities leading to the looting of an alleged N109 billion fraud.

While giving highlights of the achievements of the EFCC from January to December, 2022, Bawa said the Commission made other recoveries including N134,33,759,574.25, $121,769,076.30, £21,020.00, €156,925.00, ¥21,350.00, CFA300,000.00 among others.

He also revealed that over 3,615 convictions were recorded within the same period, while also announcing that the nationwide auction of forfeited automobiles will be followed by the disposal of over 150 houses to interested buyers.

