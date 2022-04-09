EFCC rejects court’s approval of Obiano’s trip to US

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rejected the court’s order which granted the former governor of Anambra State, Willlie Obiano, permission to travel to the United States for a medical check-up.

Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court, Awka, had in a ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by the ex-governor granted him the permission to travel to the US to seek treatment for his failing health.

Obiano was arrested by the EFCC at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on March 17 for alleged money laundering during his eight years rule in Anambra State.

He had been on the commission’s watch list since November last year.

In a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC accused Obiano of attempting to frustrate its investigation with the ex parte order.

The statement read: “Available court documents indicate that Obiano had on March 11, 2022, ahead of his handover on March 17 filed a motion ex parte dated March 10, 2022, before Justice Nganjiwa praying among others, for an interim injunction stopping the EFCC from arresting or preventing him from travelling out of the country for his medical treatment.

‘’While the court in one breath ordered the applicant to put the commission on notice on why interim preservatory order should not be granted, it went ahead to make an order that the commission should not obstruct, impede or prevent the applicant from travelling abroad to keep his medical appointment and adjourned till March 23.

“On March 31, the commission was served an originating motion on notice for the enforcement of the applicant’s fundamental rights. Curiously, the motion was filed on March 11, 2022, the same date as the motion for ex parte order.

‘’This was followed by another motion on notice on April 4, putting the commission on notice to release Obiano’s passport to enable him to travel abroad for his medicals with hearing fixed for April 6, and instructions that proceedings shall be conducted virtually via Zoom.”

