EFCC rejects vacation of court’s forfeiture order on Oduah’s assets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday rejected the vacation of court’s interim forfeiture order on some assets traced to a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Monday struck out EFCC’s affidavit in support of the forfeiture order on the grounds that it was “filed out of time without first seeking the court’s leave for an extension of time to file the application.”

The EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement the commission would appeal the ruling.

He said: “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, delivered on Monday, on the vacation of an interim forfeiture order regarding some assets traced to former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah.

READ ALSO: EFCC details how ex-Aviation Minister, Oduah, allegedly diverted N9.5bn in shady deals

“The EFCC is dissatisfied with the ruling and will file an appeal.”

The commission had applied for the interim forfeiture order following its investigation of the allegation that Oduah allegedly diverted part of the N9.5 billion fund meant for the provision of security equipment in some airports during her stint as a minister.

The EFCC alleged that Oduah connived with some bank officials to divert the fund.

