Politics
EFCC releases ex-gov, Obiano, holds on to his passport
Willie Obiano, the former Governor of Anambra State was on Wednesday night released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after spending six days in their custody.
The former governor had been picked up by the commission at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on his way to the United States.
This was shortly after the expiration of his tenure last week Thursday, in an apparent ploy to escape inquisition into his administration.
A source close to the matter stated that the EFCC however confiscated his international passport and other travel documents pending the completion of investigations as part of his bail conditions.
Other conditions for his bail, was that Obiano must produce sureties, who must be directors on grade level 17 in the Federal Civil service.
Another condition was for him to produce two senior citizens, who must be landlords in Maitama, Asokoro or Wuse district of Abuja.
Obiano was arrested for the alleged misappropriation of N42 billion belonging to Anambra State.
This was confirmed by Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity who said “Obiano was arrested for alleged misappropriation of public funds, including, N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security vote which was withdrawn in cash. Part of the funds was also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state.”
Read also: EFCC operative who leaked ex-Gov Obiano video faces sanctions
Also, Prof Charles Soludo, the recently-sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, in an interview, said Obiano left about N300 million in cash, and a debt profile in hundreds of billions of naira as of December 2021.
“In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira. In that of cash, we met about 300 million Naira. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny,” Soludo said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...