EFCC releases Ganduje’s wife in wake of fraud claims

Mrs Hafsat Ganduje, the wife of the Kano State Governor has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC, had earlier on Monday, arrested Hafsat on the strength of a petition against her by her son, Abdualzeez Ganduje.

Reports say Mrs Ganduje had failed to honour the anti-graft commission’s invitation to appear at its Abuja headquarters on September 13, prompting investigators to move in on her, to effect her arrest on Monday.

However, a report issued by the Guardian revealed that the governor’s wife was granted a temporary reprieve due to the influence of her husband.

According to a source, the Kano State first lady was drilled over alleged illegal hijack of landed property worth billions of naira.

Governor Ganduje, who accompanied his wife to the EFCC headquarters, was said to have influenced her eventual release.

