EFCC releases Mompha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday released internet personality, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha.

Mompha, who is standing trial for alleged money laundering, was re-arrested by the EFCC about two weeks ago when he visited the commission’s office in Ikoyi, Lagos, to reclaim his seized items.

The commission claimed the internet personality was re-arrested for alleged cyber fraud.

Mompha’s lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), confirmed his release to journalists on Wednesday evening.

Oyewole also disclosed that he had withdrawn the N5 million fundamental rights suit filed against the anti-graft agency to challenge his re-arrest and alleged illegal detention.

