Politics
EFCC releases Ogun speaker on bail, after 48 hours in detention
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, on bail, 48 hours after he was arrested.
Oluomo was picked up at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, on Thursday morning.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Speaker was arrested over alleged financial misappropriation.
The Speaker and the Assembly are engulfed in a financial scandal, also involving the former Deputy Speaker, Oludare Kadiri
While Kadiri accused the Speaker of embezzlement of funds, the Assembly accused Kadiri of using the anti-graft agency to witch-hunt the Speaker and other legislators.
The Speaker’s media aide, Abdulgafar Adeleye, confirmed his release, saying the speaker got home on Saturday morning.
“I am there as we speak, an unplanned praise and worship was held earlier today by his supporters and the leadership of CAN in Ifo local government,” Adeleye said.
Investigations
