EFCC releases Shehu Sani

A former senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the upper legislative chamber, Shehu Sani, was on Thursday released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after perfecting his bail conditions.

Sani, who is facing trial for alleged name-dropping and extortion, was arrested by the anti-graft agency in December last year.

An official of the Commission confirmed the fiery ex-lawmaker’s release to journalists on Thursday night.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Monday, granted bail to Sani in the sum of N10m.

The ex-senator was arraigned by the EFCC on two- count charge of fraud after he allegedly collected $25,000 from a businessman in November 2019.

