EFCC releases socialite, Obi Cubana after 24 hours in custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday released the socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana.

The socialite was released 24 hours after he was arrested by the EFCC operatives and quizzed for alleged money laundering and tax fraud at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

One of Obi Cubana’s friends, Instigator PH, confirmed his release on Instagram.

He wrote: “Thank u Jesus!! @obi_cubana is free. We gat Jesus!!! . Dis Dance is for all my fans. I love u all.”

The businessman hosted a lavish burial ceremony for his late mother in Oba, Anambra State, in July.

The public display of affluence at the event led many to question the source of Cubana’s wealth.

