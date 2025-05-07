EFCC releases VeryDarkMan after six days in custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released Social media activist, Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, from custody.

VDM was arrested by the EFCC operatives inside the premises of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in Abuja last Friday.

He was arraigned at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Tuesday.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, confirmed on Tuesday that the activist had been granted bail but remained in custody pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, confirmed VDM’s release on his X handle on Wednesday.

He wrote: “Thanks to unrelenting efforts of all @thatverydarkman has been released from unjust detention at the @officialEFCC. He is with his ebullient lawyer, @adeyanjudeji.”

