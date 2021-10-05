EFCC reportedly arrests Gov Ganduje’s wife

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested Hafsat Ganduje, wife of the the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

She was said to have been arrested on the strength of a petition against her by her son, Abdualzeez Ganduje.

Reports say Mrs Ganduje had failed to honour the anti-graft commission’s invitation to appear at its Abuja headquarters on September 13, prompting investigators to move in on her, to effect her arrest on Monday.

It was gathered that she is being accused of using her position to perpetuate graft, and land fraud.

Read also: EFCC rejects court’s ruling on Kalu

Efforts to reach the head of media and publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren to throw light on the matter proved abortive.

A message sent to his line to either confirm or deny the allegation was still.unanswered as of the time of this report.

Join the conversation

Opinions