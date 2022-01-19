EFCC reportedly grills AMCON MD, Ahmed Kuru, for alleged diversion of assets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly grilled the Managing Director of Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, over alleged diversion of seized assets on Wednesday.

A source told journalists that the AMCON chief was invited by the commission on Wednesday for allegedly diverting and selling assets recovered from bank debtors to cronies below the properties’ value.

Kuru, according to the source, was invited after the EFCC confirmed that he sold assets worth several billions of Naira belonging to Atlantic.

He said: “Kuru will certainly spend the night with the commission as he is still undergoing interrogation.”

