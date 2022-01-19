Connect with us

News

EFCC reportedly grills AMCON MD, Ahmed Kuru, for alleged diversion of assets

Published

30 mins ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly grilled the Managing Director of Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, over alleged diversion of seized assets on Wednesday.

A source told journalists that the AMCON chief was invited by the commission on Wednesday for allegedly diverting and selling assets recovered from bank debtors to cronies below the properties’ value.

READ ALSO: AMCON submits list of top 1000 debtors owing N3.96tn to National Assembly

Kuru, according to the source, was invited after the EFCC confirmed that he sold assets worth several billions of Naira belonging to Atlantic.

He said: “Kuru will certainly spend the night with the commission as he is still undergoing interrogation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

14 + 6 =

Investigations

Investigations4 weeks ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...