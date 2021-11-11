EFCC reportedly grills ex-gov Igbinedion for alleged diversion of N1.6bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly grilled a former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion, for alleged diversion of N1.6 billion on Thursday.

Sources told journalists the ex-governor arrived at the commission’s office in Jabi, Abuja, at about 2:00 p.m. and was immediately ushered to one of the rooms where he was quizzed for several hours by detectives for alleged diversion of the funds during his tenure as Edo governor from 1999 to 2007.

READ ALSO: Why I waited 7 years before exposing Igbinedion – Oshiomhole

Igbinedion has been on the EFCC’s watchlist for alleged corruption since he left office 14 years ago.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development.

He, however, declined further comment on the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now