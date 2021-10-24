Nigeria In One Minute
EFCC reportedly grills ex-Senate President, Anyim, for alleged N780m fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday questioned the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, for alleged diversion of funds.
EFCC sources said the ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation arrived at the commission headquarters in Abuja at about 3:00 p.m. on Sunday to defend himself on the corruption allegation hanging on his neck.
ALLEGED N1BN FRAUD: Court grants ex-NSITF chief bail
According to the sources, Anyim was quizzed on how the sum of N780 million released to a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, for project rehabilitation in the ministry was allegedly traced to a company in which he (ex-SGF) had an interest.
The EFCC had also arraigned the former minister for alleged money laundering to the tune of N5billion at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
