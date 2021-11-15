EFCC reportedly grills First Bank new MD, Okonkwo, over Diezani’s $153m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly questioned the newly appointed Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, in connection with the alleged transfer of $153million to the bank by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Sources said Okonkwo was invited by the commission to explain his role in the transfer of the funds linked to the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, by the corporation.

The EFCC had accused Diezani of taking $153m out of the NNPC and stashed them in three banks.

The commission had in 2017 also accused Okonkwo of helping the ex-minister to take the money and keeping $40 million with the former Executive Director, Public Sector Accountant in First Bank Plc, Mr. Dauda Lawal.

A senior member of the bank’s media team confirmed the development to Ripples Nigeria.

He said the managing director was invited by EFCC to “answer some questions.”

Okonkwo was confirmed as the new managing director of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings on October 28.

He replaced Mr. U.K. Eke who will leave the position on December 31.

In a statement by the bank, the former Fidelity Bank MD would resume duty on January 1, 2022.

“Okonkwo has 30 years of banking career spanning local and international experience would be of great value to the board,” the statement read.

