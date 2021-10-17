Politics
EFCC reportedly summons Peter Obi
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly issued a summons to a former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi.
Though the reason for the summons is still unknown, feelers are that it may be in connection to allegations of financial impropriety as exposed by the Pandora Papers.
This was contained in a report issued by Premium Times on Sunday, which confirmed that sources within the anti-graft agency stated that Obi has been summoned for questioning.
According to the report, “the EFCC communicated the invitation to Mr Obi during the week and he has been asked to report at the agency’s Abuja headquarters on October 27 to face investigators.”
Read also: PANDORA PAPERS: I didn’t breach any law – Peter Obi
Furthermore, “sources separately said the invitation is in connection with revelations in our Pandora Papers report. The report exposed how Mr Obi incorporated offshore holdings, which he did not declare to the Code of Conduct Bureau when he served as a governor and how he continued to manage his Next International UK Limited 14 months after becoming a governor. In addition, he also continued to operate a foreign account as a governor.”
Obi has repeatedly claimed his innocence in the matter, revealing that he never contravened any law either in the United Kingdom or in Nigeria.
However, a source at the anti-graft agency said the Pandora Papers revelations only served as a lead for investigators and that “a number of issues” are now being investigated regarding Mr Obi and his offshore dealings.
“It is an ongoing, gradual process,” the source said, asking not to be identified.
