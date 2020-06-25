EFCC seals properties traced to ex-Abia governor, Theodore Orji

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Thursday its operatives had traced some properties to a former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji.

The commission’s spokesman, Mr. Dele Oyewale who disclosed this to journalists in Enugu, said the properties were suspected to be proceeds of fraud.

According to him, the properties which were sealed on June 24 in Umuahia, the state capital, were traced to the former governor during ongoing investigations into his alleged financial malfeasance.

The assets traced to Orji by the commission were the Abia Mall which accommodates Shoprite and other business entities, Benac Hotels opposite the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia (BCA), and a housing estate located at former Umuahia Main Market.

Oyewale said: “Our investigations show that the property belongs to Theodore Orji and as part of the investigations, we have to seal them. That is exactly what we have done.

He said that investigations into the alleged financial fraud perpetrated by the former governor was ongoing, adding that the suspect would be charged to court in due time.

“We cannot give a time frame within which to charge him to court because our investigations are always thorough and very diligent,” the EFCC spokesman added.

