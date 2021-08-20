EFCC seals property said to belong to ex-gov of Kano, Kwankwaso

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kano has sealed a property allegedly belonging to the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

According to reports on Friday, a Barrister, Mustapha Danjuma had alleged in a petition that Kwankwaso received contributions totalling about N3.08 billion.

The petition was said to have revealed that the governor allegedly received the sum of N70 million from each of the 44 local government councils in the state.

Following the petition, the anti-graft agency had commenced an investigation on Kwankwaso.

Meanwhile, the property that was allegedly sealed by the EFCC was not mentioned, while the commission is yet to confirm the development at the time of filing this report.

Kwankwaso had after serving as the governor of the state, also served as the Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, and was alleged to have channelled the monies into his presidential primary in 2015.

