Politics
EFCC seals property said to belong to ex-gov of Kano, Kwankwaso
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kano has sealed a property allegedly belonging to the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.
According to reports on Friday, a Barrister, Mustapha Danjuma had alleged in a petition that Kwankwaso received contributions totalling about N3.08 billion.
The petition was said to have revealed that the governor allegedly received the sum of N70 million from each of the 44 local government councils in the state.
Following the petition, the anti-graft agency had commenced an investigation on Kwankwaso.
Meanwhile, the property that was allegedly sealed by the EFCC was not mentioned, while the commission is yet to confirm the development at the time of filing this report.
Read also: PDP suspends ex- gov Kwankwaso over disruption of zonal congress
Kwankwaso had after serving as the governor of the state, also served as the Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, and was alleged to have channelled the monies into his presidential primary in 2015.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...