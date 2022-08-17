EFCC secured 2,210 convictions in 7 months – Bawa

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, said on Wednesday the commission has secured 2,210 convictions in seven months.

Bawa, who disclosed this during a training organised by the EFCC for journalists in Abuja, also urged the Nigerian media to work with the media in exposing corrupt individuals and groups in the country.

He said the commission’s success in purging the foreign exchange market of speculators who artificially reduced the availability of dollars in the country was another major highlight of its operations this year.

The EFCC chief said: “As a worthy, dependable and reliable ally, I want to use this opportunity to further urge media practitioners to put the interest of our country at heart, particularly as it relates to a conscientious effort not to celebrate the corrupt in our midst, but to expose them on the pages of your newspapers, screens of television or our various online platforms.

“The war against corruption is a worthy fight for the soul of Nigeria, and for the future generation; it should not be left to the EFCC alone. Nevertheless, there are issues in the media profiling of the commission that are less than desirable.

“As watchdog of society, you must be mindful that your reportage is a mirror that shapes global perception of our institutions and nation. It logically follows that this sacred duty is one that must be discharged with a lot of responsibility and, of course, patriotism.

“Some of you will recall that at the end of 2021, the commission announced that it recorded a total of 2220 convictions. I am pleased to inform you that we are poised to improve on that figure as the record of convictions as of August 5, 2022, was 2210.”

