EFCC seizes N32.4 allegedly meant for vote-buying in Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have intercepted the sum of N32.4 million allegedly meant for vote-buying in Lagos.

The commission confirmed the development in a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Friday.

It added that a suspect arrested by the operatives in connection with the seized funds had been taken into custody for questioning.

The EFCC had during the week declared its readiness to tackle vote-buying and other sharp practices by political parties and their agents in Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections in the country.

The statement read: “The massive operation by the EFCC to deter vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday) presidential and national assembly elections may have begun paying dividends with the interception in Lagos of the sum of N32,400,000 (Thirty-two Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) allegedly suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos.

“The recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission. The suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning.

The Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has implored all personnel of the Commission deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage and not give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.

“Tactical teams of operatives are currently on ground in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the Commission.”

