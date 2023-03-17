EFCC steps up action against vote-buying, deploys teams to states

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed its personnel to states across the country for Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the move was to ensure that the elections were devoid of financial malpractice, especially inducement of voters.

The spokesman added that the teams led by senior officers started to arrive at their assigned locations earlier on Friday.

He said a number of them met with the other security agencies involved in election security and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) when they arrived at their posts.

Uwujaren said: ”Officers of Kaduna Zonal Command led by ACEII Mustapha Abubakar who are on election monitoring mission to Niger State also met the Commissioner of Police, J.A Ogundele, to register their presence in the state.

“They also visited the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Niger State, Ahmed Yusha’u Garki.

“Officers of the Abuja Zonal Command on election monitoring duty in Nasarawa State, led by ACE II Adeniyi Adebayo, also registered their presence at the Nigeria Police Command in Lafia.”

