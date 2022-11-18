Politics
EFCC to appeal Babachir Lawal’s acquittal on N544m fraud charge
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Friday it would appeal the ruling which acquitted a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and five others on fraud charges at the Appeal Court.
The EFCC had arraigned Lawal, his younger brother, Hamidu David Lawal, Apeh John Monday, Sulaiman Abubakar, and two companies – Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited – on a 10 count-charge of alleged diversion of funds, criminal conspiracy, and official corruption to the tune of N544 million.
However, Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Friday discharged and acquitted the former SGF on the charges.
In a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission said it would study the ruling and approach the appellate court to reverse it.
2023: Babachir Lawal continues offensive against APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket
The statement read: “Ruling on the no-case submission made by the defendants today, Justice Agbaza held that the commission which presented 11 witnesses in the course of the trial, failed to establish the ingredients of the alleged offence.
“He held that the commission did not establish that Babachir Lawal was either a member of the Presidential Initiative for North East (PINE) that awarded the contract or a member of the ministerial tenders board that vetted and gave approval to the disputed contract.
“But dissatisfied with the ruling, the EFCC has given indication that it will obtain a copy of the judgment for urgent review and challenge its validity at the appellate court.”
