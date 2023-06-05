EFCC to appeal Oronsaye’s acquittal in N2bn fraud trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared its intention to appeal the acquittal of the former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Stephen Oronsaye, for money laundering by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The EFCC had in 2015 arraigned Oronsaye alongside the Managing Director of Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, Mr. Osarenkhoe Afe, and three companies – Cluster Logistic Limited; Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited, and Drew Investment & Construction Company Limited for money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

However, Justice Inyang Ekwo in a ruling delivered earlier on Monday discharged and acquitted the defendants for lack of evidence by the prosecution.

He held that the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence to warrant the conviction of the defendants.

The judge declared that the 21 witnesses called by the EFCC did not provide credible evidence against the defendants.

However, in a statement issued by its Head of Media of Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission argued that the judge erred by overlooking the evidence of the 21 witnesses called by the prosecution during the trial as well as the confessional statement of one of the defendants, Afe.



The statement read: “The EFCC will appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja, which today (Monday) acquitted a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Stephen Oronsaye of the N2billion money laundering charge brought against him and others by the commission.

“In dismissing the charge, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the commission failed to establish the charges against the defendants.

“However, the commission believes the trial judge erred by overlooking the evidence of the 21 witnesses called by the prosecution in the course of the trial as well as the confessional statement of one of the defendants, Osarenkhoe Afe. It has therefore decided to challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal.”

