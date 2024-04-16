EFCC to arraign Cubana chief priest for naira abuse Wednesday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the Cubana chief priest, Pascal Okechukwu, for alleged abuse of the naira at the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The Instagram celebrity will be arraign before Justice Kehinde Ogundare on a three-count charge of naira abuse.

He was accused of spraying and tampering with the naira at an event in Eko Hotel in the Victoria Island area of Lagos contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

READ ALSO: ABUSE OF NAIRA: Bobrisky bags six months jail term with no option of fine

One of the charges read: “That you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

A popular cross-dresser, Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky, was sentenced to six months in prison for the same offence by the same court on April 12.

