EFCC to arraign Emefiele on fresh criminal charges Monday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at the Lagos Special Offences Court for alleged abuse of office on Monday.

Emefiele will be arraigned alongside one Henry Omoile before Justice Rahman Oshodi on a 26-count charge of abuse of office, accepting gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, and fraudulent property receipt.

In the charge marked ID/23787c/2024 dated April 3 and filed by its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the commission also alleged that the former CBN governor conferred corrupt advantage on his associates contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act of 2000.

Emefiele, according to the EFCC, committed the offence between 2022 and 2023.

The anti-graft agency accused the ex-CBN governor of allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $2.2 billion without bids.

Emefiele’s co-defendant was alleged to have acted as an agent and accepted from Raja Punjab through Monday Osazuwa, the total sum of $110,000, for the ex-CBN governor as a reward for allocating foreign exchange in favour of Raja Punjab’s employer.

The former top banker is also standing trial for alleged $6.2 million fraud at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

