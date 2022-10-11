EFCC to arraign ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore, for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged the former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Supo Sashore (SAN), for alleged money laundering running into millions of naira at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.

Shasore, who was the state’s commissioner for justice, during the first tenure of former Governor Babatunde Fashola, will be arraigned on a four-count charge of money laundering before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on October 20.

The commission accused the defendant of making a cash payment of $100,000 to one Olufolakemi Adelore without going through a financial institution.

The EFCC alleged that Shashore committed the offences in November 2014.

The offences, according to the commission, contravened sections 78(c), 1(a) and 16(1)(d), and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended), and are punishable under section 16(6) and 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.

