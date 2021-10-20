EFCC to arraign ex-NSITF chief for alleged N69bn fraud Thursday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) will arraign the former chairperson of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ngozi Olejeme, for alleged N69 billion fraud at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jabi, on Thursday.

The commission will arraign the ex-NSITF chief on charges of criminal conspiracy, abuse of oﬃce, diversion of public funds, and money laundering.

The EFCC accused Olejeme of defrauding the agency of N69billion between 2009 and 2015.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the ex-NSITF chief acting alongside a former Managing Director of the agency, Umar Munir Abubakar, diverted the funds into their personal accounts through the award of suspicious and bogus contracts to proxy companies.

The commission had earlier declared the defendant wanted after she breached her administrative bail and fled the country.

She later returned to the country to defend herself on the charges.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had in July last year ordered the interim forfeiture of 46 assets and properties traced to Olejeme.

The properties included parcels of land, duplexes, a bank building, hotels located in Abuja, Enugu, Bayelsa, and Delta States.

The assets were suspected to be proceeds of fraud.

